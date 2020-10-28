Join KCAU 9 at Tyson Events Center’s trick-or-treat event

(KCAU) – A community trick-or-treating event is being held at the Tyson Events Center Thursday evening.
Held from 5 to 7 p.m., the family-friendly event is free to attend with more than 30 local businesses to hand out candy.
Sophie Erber will be at the KCAU 9 booth passing out candy, with the first 100 people that come through the door will receive a free bag to store all their goodies in.
With the entrance located at the Primebank Box Office, Trick or Treating will be one-way throughout the building.
Masks will be highly recommended and sanitation stations set up in multiple locations around the facility to ensure safe trick-or-treating. Working with Siouxland District Health Department, there will be numerous safety protocols in place, as seen below.
- All employees, vendors, show personnel, and volunteers are temperature and symptom screened upon entrance. Masks will be encouraged.
- Entrances, aisle ways, concourses, and restrooms will all follow directional arrows with one-way traffic;
- Vendor Booths will have a minimum of 20 feet in between booth spaces;
- Increased sanitization of high-contact areas including bathrooms, concourses, concession stands, elevators, and entrances;
- Hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the venue to promote hand hygiene;