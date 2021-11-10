‘It’s raining cats and dogs’: Pets displaced by Ida flown to Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Hurricane Ida hit the U.S. on August 29 and has taken a toll on people as well as the animals who were displaced in the storm.

The Siouxland Humane Society assisted in Operation Siouxland in which Greater Good flew 40 dogs and 8 cats from Louisiana to the Sioux City Airport on Wednesday.

“You could say it’s raining cats and dogs but in a good way,” said Public Relations and Volunteer Manager, Kelly Erie. “Siouxland Humane Society took in 20 dogs and 6 cats, we are hoping that most of the dogs will be up for adoption tomorrow. Some of them might have to have a longer time to just kind of decompress.”

Erie said the cats and dogs were available for adoption when the hurricane caused damage to the shelter they had been residing in and, as a result, needed to be transferred.

“I am so blessed to say that we worked with such an amazing four animal groups today even though it was downpouring, raining cats and dogs, we all worked together as a team and that’s what good animal organizations do. Arm in arm and it was all for the animals all for a great cause,” Erie said.

Erie said their rescue efforts were ‘a force to be reckoned with’ and if anyone would like to help they can visit the shelter, Tuesday through Saturday to meet, adopt, or sponsor any of the animals.

The shelter is located at 1015 Tri View Ave, or visit their website to see what animals are available for adoption or to donate.

To see upcoming events visit the Siouxland Humane Society Facebook page.