How Siouxland can prepare for winter ahead of time

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Winter can create dangerous conditions in Siouxland, so it’s best to start preparing for the cold months as soon as possible.

At Home

Ensuring your home is insulated and there is weather stripping on doors and windows to keep the heat in is a good starting point, according to bReady South Dakota.

Stay inside as much as possible, and if you have a wood-burning fireplace, keep wood in case the weather knocks out the heat.

Monitor weather updates by radio, television, and the internet to stay prepared.

Keep a working flashlight, a battery-powered NWS weather radio, first aid supplies, heating fuel, an emergency heating source, fire extinguisher, and smoke detectors in the home.

Have an emergency supply kit stock in the home. It should include water stored in a clean plastic bottle. If there is an emergency, add 16 drops of bleach in a gallon of water to treat it. Do not use scented, color-safe, or bleaches with added cleaners.

If you do not have a first aid kit, make one using the following items:

Two pairs of gloves

Sterile dressings to stop bleeding

Cleansing soap and antibiotic towelettes for disinfecting

Antibiotic ointment

Burn ointment

Adhesive bandages

Eye wash solution

Thermometer

Any prescriptions you take every day such as insulin or asthma inhalers. You should also include any medical equipment you need such as glucose or a heart monitor.

If you are at home and there is no heat close off unneeded rooms, stuff towels or rags in cracks under doors, and cover windows at night. Wear layers of loose-fitting clothing.

Vehicles

Winterize your vehicle with proper tires, keep the gas tank near full, carry a winter survival kit, and avoid traveling alone. Let a friend or relative know what times you travel.

Winter survival kits can include:

Blankets, flashlights

knife

non-perishable food

water-proof matches to melt snow for water

Sand or cat litter

Windshield scraper

Tool kit

Tow rope

Jumper cables

Water container

Compass

Road maps

If you get caught outside find a dry shelter and cover all exposed parts of the body.

If there is no available shelter create a structure or snow cave that will protect you from the wind.

If you get stranded in a vehicle run the motor for about ten minutes each hour and open the windows a little to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Also, check the exhaust pipe to ensure it’s not blocked. Turn on the dome light at night when running the engine and tie a red color cloth to your antenna or door. Raise the hood after the snow stops falling and exercise to keep the blood circulating and stay warm.

Farms

If you live on a farm and have large animals, ensure all animals have some form of identification. Create a plan for evacuation including a mapped-out route, readily available food, water, vet care, and handling equipment or facilities, and make sure trailers are available if transport is needed.

Most animal deaths in winter storms are from dehydration according to bReady, so be sure to have extra water and feed available for the animals readily available. Also, ensure there is plenty of dry bedding and windbreaks to protect the animals from frigid conditions.

For additional information visit the National Weather Service website, and/or Ready, and/or bReady.