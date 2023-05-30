SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – US lawmakers have less than one week to come to an agreement on the debt ceiling deal from President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy

The country has never reached the point of default in its history and lawmakers from both sides have until June 5 to avoid a default. An Economics Professor at the University of Northern Iowa said a default could have a big impact on Iowans and avoiding it is the better option.

“The debt has gone up by quite a bit over the last few years, but a lot of that goes back to Covid spending and spending for the great recession in 2008. So the debt has risen at a higher than average rate over the last 20 years or so,” Economics Professor Bryce Kanago said.

The nation’s debt has now surpassed $31.4 trillion and both Senate and congress need to approve a debt ceiling deal to avoid a default.

“Then the government will not be able to pay on the debt obligations that it has, and that will create some havoc in the financial markets. Many interest rates are tied to government bond rates, and as interest rates would likely rise, that would cause stock prices to go down,” Professor Kanago said.

Professor Kanago explains who would be most impacted if the country were to default for the first time in history.

“People that work for the government, people that receive government benefits including Social Security and Medicaid would probably see the biggest cuts,” Kanago said.

The possibility of a deal not being reached and the country defaulting is concerning for Iowans who rely on social security benefits.

“Iowa is an aging state. We have a higher percentage of older folks in Iowa. With that said, we know that 40 percent of people who get social security benefits depend upon that to be 90 percent of their income. They’re going to be adversely affected if there are delays in their social security payments,” Chris Kuchta with Connections Area Agency on Aging said.

Professor Kanago outlines what happens if lawmakers approve the deal currently on the table.

“Currently, food stamp recipients have to work if they have no children and they are under age 49. The proposed legislation would increase that age at which people with no children would have to work in order to get food stamps to 55. There’s been no change to Medicaid eligibility. Some veterans and some homeless people will be exempt from work requirements to receive food stamps.”

Chris Kuchta says whether or not a default happens, people need to have a financial plan.

“My advice to them is that they would save some money, it doesn’t have to be in a special account, but start looking at that discretionary spending,” Kuchta said.

“If the government doesn’t pass this deal, the output would go down by more, unemployment would rise by more and we would have a much worse outcome for the future,” Kanago said.