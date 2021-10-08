It’s spooky season! Halloween events going on around Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s the spooky season, and Siouxland has everything needed for a ‘spooktastic’ October. See below for events happening up till Halloween.
2021 Scare Central
- October weekends until Halloween
- Fridays and Saturdays from 6:30 p.m. to midnight and Sundays from 6:30 to 10 p.m.
- Two haunted houses, one location and over 10,000 square feet in the haunt.
- View event details here.
Boji Scare
- Every Friday and Saturday throughout October from 8-11 p.m.
- Chilling thrills await you in the Haunted Mirror Maze, the Tormented Tipsy House, the Haunted Chamber, and the Terror on the Tracks.
- Tickets are $12 per person
- View event details here.
Jackson Zombie Hunt
- Every Friday and Saturday until Halloween at Rev-Tac
- Hunt zombies in a forrest with 100 rounds of paint, or try being a walker.
- View event details here.
South Sioux City Public Library Halloween Mocktails and Coloring Night
- Oct. 7, 5-6 p.m.
- Learn Halloween-themed drink recipes and color while trying the drinks.
- View event details here.
Sioux City North KOA Holiday Spooktacular Halloween event
- Oct. 8-10
- Featuring a costume contest, trick or treating, hot cocoa by the fire, and a haunted house.
- View event details here.
Trick or Treat Hike at the Sioux County Conservation Board/Oak Grove Park
- Oct. 9, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
- Children 8 and under are invited to walk in their costumes on the trails and trick or treat at the campsites.
- View event details here.
Halloween Hike by the Cherokee County Conservation Board
- Oct. 9, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- Start by trick-or-treating in the park then head to the barn for pumpkin decorating and fall-themed games.
- View event details here.
Hinton Halloween at Hillview Recreation Area
- Oct. 9, from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Annual Fall Festival and Trick or Treat event
- For more information call Diana at (712) 947-4270
South Sioux City Public Library Halloween Pumpkin Carving at the Southern Hills Mall
Oct. 14, from 5 to 6 p.m.
View event details here.
Fall Fest at Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center
- Oct. 15, from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Trunk-or-treating, costume parade, Family Yard games, photo booth and a pumpkin patch during this free community event.
- View event details here.
Boo & Brew at the Southern Hills Mall
- Oct. 15, from 5-8 p.m.
- Family-friendly event with food, drinks, live music, and more. Register Online.
- View event details here.
iHeart Media’s Spooktacular Costume Contest
- Oct. 15, at 5 p.m.
- Held in the center court of the mall during the Boo & Brew event.
- View event details here.
Spooky Movie Night at Camp High Hopes
- Oct. 20, from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Watch a spooky movie on a blanket and enjoy some food.
- View event details here.
South Sioux City Public Library Halloween Doll Head Planters
- Oct. 21, from 5 to 6 p.m.
- Plant pots made from doll heads
- View event details here.
Heartland Trunk or Treat at Heartland Counseling Services
- Oct. 21, at 5 p.m.
- Fun, food, friends, and Free.
- View event details here.
Yankton Haunted History Tours
- Oct. 22-23 from 6 to 8 p.m. ath the Mead Cultural Education Center
- Learn about real history of Yankton with an unsettling feel to it.
- View event details here.
DIY Bleached Halloween Shirt at the Sargeant Bluff Community Center
- Oct. 21, at 6 p.m.
- diy crafts, $8 per person
- email lexi@cityofsergeantbluff.com by Oct. 19 to RSVP
- View event details here.
Boo-tacular Bash by the Miracle League of Sioux City
- Oct. 22, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at CNOS Field
- Dancing, trick or treating, and a selfie station.
- View event details here.
Sioux City Parks and Recreation Haunted Hike at Bacon Creek
- Oct. 23, at 7:30 p.m.
- View event details here.
Spooky 2fer at Poppin’ Bottles n Brushes’
- Oct. 23, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- Grab a friend and paint some Halloween artwork
- View event details here.
Bummers Trunk or Treat at the Midwest Welding Academy
- Oct. 26, at 6:30 p.m.
- Kids get candy and there will be a few prizes and a prize for the best-decorated car.
- View event details here.
Silverstar’s Haunted Car Wash
- Oct. 27 through 30, from 6 to 9 p.m.
- 2519 Correctionville Road
- A car wash to benefit Feeding Iowa where drivers can come through for spooky experience.
- Free for members, $18 for non-members
- Canned food donations welcome.
Trick or Treat at the Tyson Events Center
- Oct. 28, from 5 to 7 p.m.
- Free family-friendly event that will have more than 30 different businesses handing out candy.
- Trick or treating will be a one-way route through the building starting at the Primebank Box Office.
- View event details here.
Trunk or Treat 2021 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center
- Oct. 28, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
- Agents will decorate their cars and wait for ghouls and goblins to Trunk-or-Treat
- View event details here.
Halloween Soapmaking at South Sioux City Public Library
- Oct. 28, from 5 to 6 p.m.
- learn to make spooky-themed soap
- View event details here.
South Sioux City Public Library Halloween Party
- Oct. 30, from 2:30 to 5 p.m.
- All-age Halloween party to dress in costumes and eat spooky-themed treats
- View event details here.
Cherokee Childrens Costume Parade
- Oct. 30, at 1 p.m.
- Sign up at the Cherokee fire station at 12:30 p.m.
- Citywide trick or treating Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m.
- View events details here.
Jefferson Halloween Party, Trunk or Treat, Beer Garden
- Oct. 30, from 2 to 11:45 p.m.
- First annual Halloween party featuring pumpkin spiced beer in partnership with Ben’s Brewing
- View event details here.
Yankton Haunted History Tours Over Night Experience
- Oct. 30, overnight at the Mead Cultural Education Center
- Flashlight tour and more during this overnight stay at the museum
- View event details here.
Halloween Roundhouse at the Railroad Museum
- Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Oct. 31, quiet hours 10 a.m. to noon, and regular hours noon to 4 p.m.
- Free kids games, prizes and Trick or Treating
- View event details here.
Halloween Party at First Lutheran / Abundant New Life
- Oct. 31, from 1 to 2 p.m.
- Halloween treats and pumpkin painting. Wear a costume to worship if you’d like.
- View event details here.
Poppin’ Bottles n’ Brushes Halloween Canvas Class
- Oct. 31, from 1 to 3 p.m.
- Paint some Halloween-themed canvases for a relaxing Halloween night.
- View event details here.
This document will continue to be updated throughout October.
Don’t see an event listed? Email apokett@kcautv.com with details to have it added!