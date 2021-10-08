It’s spooky season! Halloween events going on around Siouxland

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR THE REESE’S BRAND – The Reese’s brand created the first-ever chocolate and peanut butter pumpkin patch at Krochmal Farms on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, outside of Salem, Mass. Reese’s Pumpkins claims to be the official pumpkins of Halloween, so they filled the pumpkin patch with Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins and asked visitors to pick a Reese’s Pumpkin or a farm pumpkin. (Josh Reynolds/AP Images for The Reese’s Brand)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s the spooky season, and Siouxland has everything needed for a ‘spooktastic’ October. See below for events happening up till Halloween.

2021 Scare Central

October weekends until Halloween

Fridays and Saturdays from 6:30 p.m. to midnight and Sundays from 6:30 to 10 p.m.

Two haunted houses, one location and over 10,000 square feet in the haunt.

View event details here.

Boji Scare

Every Friday and Saturday throughout October from 8-11 p.m.

Chilling thrills await you in the Haunted Mirror Maze, the Tormented Tipsy House, the Haunted Chamber, and the Terror on the Tracks.

Tickets are $12 per person

View event details here.

Jackson Zombie Hunt

Every Friday and Saturday until Halloween at Rev-Tac

Hunt zombies in a forrest with 100 rounds of paint, or try being a walker.

View event details here.

South Sioux City Public Library Halloween Mocktails and Coloring Night

Oct. 7, 5-6 p.m.

Learn Halloween-themed drink recipes and color while trying the drinks.

View event details here.

Sioux City North KOA Holiday Spooktacular Halloween event

Oct. 8-10

Featuring a costume contest, trick or treating, hot cocoa by the fire, and a haunted house.

View event details here.

Trick or Treat Hike at the Sioux County Conservation Board/Oak Grove Park

Oct. 9, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Children 8 and under are invited to walk in their costumes on the trails and trick or treat at the campsites.

View event details here.

Halloween Hike by the Cherokee County Conservation Board

Oct. 9, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Start by trick-or-treating in the park then head to the barn for pumpkin decorating and fall-themed games.

View event details here.

Hinton Halloween at Hillview Recreation Area

Oct. 9, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Annual Fall Festival and Trick or Treat event

For more information call Diana at (712) 947-4270

South Sioux City Public Library Halloween Pumpkin Carving at the Southern Hills Mall

Oct. 14, from 5 to 6 p.m.

View event details here.

Fall Fest at Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

Oct. 15, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Trunk-or-treating, costume parade, Family Yard games, photo booth and a pumpkin patch during this free community event.

View event details here.

Boo & Brew at the Southern Hills Mall

Oct. 15, from 5-8 p.m.

Family-friendly event with food, drinks, live music, and more. Register Online.

View event details here.

iHeart Media’s Spooktacular Costume Contest

Oct. 15, at 5 p.m.

Held in the center court of the mall during the Boo & Brew event.

View event details here.

Spooky Movie Night at Camp High Hopes

Oct. 20, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Watch a spooky movie on a blanket and enjoy some food.

View event details here.

South Sioux City Public Library Halloween Doll Head Planters

Oct. 21, from 5 to 6 p.m.

Plant pots made from doll heads

View event details here.

Heartland Trunk or Treat at Heartland Counseling Services

Oct. 21, at 5 p.m.

Fun, food, friends, and Free.

View event details here.

Yankton Haunted History Tours

Oct. 22-23 from 6 to 8 p.m. ath the Mead Cultural Education Center

Learn about real history of Yankton with an unsettling feel to it.

View event details here.

DIY Bleached Halloween Shirt at the Sargeant Bluff Community Center

Oct. 21, at 6 p.m.

diy crafts, $8 per person

email lexi@cityofsergeantbluff.com by Oct. 19 to RSVP

View event details here.

Boo-tacular Bash by the Miracle League of Sioux City

Oct. 22, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at CNOS Field

Dancing, trick or treating, and a selfie station.

View event details here.

Sioux City Parks and Recreation Haunted Hike at Bacon Creek

Oct. 23, at 7:30 p.m.

View event details here.

Spooky 2fer at Poppin’ Bottles n Brushes’

Oct. 23, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Grab a friend and paint some Halloween artwork

View event details here.

Bummers Trunk or Treat at the Midwest Welding Academy

Oct. 26, at 6:30 p.m.

Kids get candy and there will be a few prizes and a prize for the best-decorated car.

View event details here.

Silverstar’s Haunted Car Wash

Oct. 27 through 30, from 6 to 9 p.m.

2519 Correctionville Road

A car wash to benefit Feeding Iowa where drivers can come through for spooky experience.

Free for members, $18 for non-members

Canned food donations welcome.

Trick or Treat at the Tyson Events Center

Oct. 28, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Free family-friendly event that will have more than 30 different businesses handing out candy.

Trick or treating will be a one-way route through the building starting at the Primebank Box Office.

View event details here.

Trunk or Treat 2021 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center

Oct. 28, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Agents will decorate their cars and wait for ghouls and goblins to Trunk-or-Treat

View event details here.

Halloween Soapmaking at South Sioux City Public Library

Oct. 28, from 5 to 6 p.m.

learn to make spooky-themed soap

View event details here.

South Sioux City Public Library Halloween Party

Oct. 30, from 2:30 to 5 p.m.

All-age Halloween party to dress in costumes and eat spooky-themed treats

View event details here.

Cherokee Childrens Costume Parade

Oct. 30, at 1 p.m.

Sign up at the Cherokee fire station at 12:30 p.m.

Citywide trick or treating Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m.

View events details here.

Jefferson Halloween Party, Trunk or Treat, Beer Garden

Oct. 30, from 2 to 11:45 p.m.

First annual Halloween party featuring pumpkin spiced beer in partnership with Ben’s Brewing

View event details here.

Yankton Haunted History Tours Over Night Experience

Oct. 30, overnight at the Mead Cultural Education Center

Flashlight tour and more during this overnight stay at the museum

View event details here.

Halloween Roundhouse at the Railroad Museum

Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 31, quiet hours 10 a.m. to noon, and regular hours noon to 4 p.m.

Free kids games, prizes and Trick or Treating

View event details here.

Halloween Party at First Lutheran / Abundant New Life

Oct. 31, from 1 to 2 p.m.

Halloween treats and pumpkin painting. Wear a costume to worship if you’d like.

View event details here.

Poppin’ Bottles n’ Brushes Halloween Canvas Class

Oct. 31, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Paint some Halloween-themed canvases for a relaxing Halloween night.

View event details here.

This document will continue to be updated throughout October.

Don’t see an event listed? Email apokett@kcautv.com with details to have it added!