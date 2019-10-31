Fire crews called to Cargill late Wednesday night



SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

Sioux City fire crews are on the scene of what’s described as a grain fire at the Cargill soybean plant just off Floyd Boulevard.

Firefighters arriving on the scene around 9:20 pm and finding flames above a truck loading bay. The fire also was reported, on near-by railroad tracks.

Firefighters could be seen using shovels to move grain away from the area of the fire. Initial reports from the scene indicate som type of motor likely burned up sparking the fire. No official word on a cause or the extent of damage was available late Wednesday night.