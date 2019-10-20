Entire town comes together to help family in need

Karlee Simonson was just 8 weeks old when she was diagnosed with leukemia. The 3-month-old baby has since spent most of her life in an Omaha hospital.

QUIMBY, Iowa (KCAU) – Karlee Simonson was just 8 weeks old when she was diagnosed with leukemia. The 3-month-old baby has since spent most of her life in an Omaha hospital.

Her parents have been trying to get her the best treatment possible, but are facing financial hardship along the way. On Sunday the town of Quimby lend a helping hand.

Karlee Simonsen is known as Kouragous Karlee. She is a tough 3-month-old baby who is currently battling leukemia. Luckily she’s not the only one in on the fight.

“What made this so important to me is my granddaughter had leukemia the same kind, so when she was diagnosed with this, a group of us went into action because I do know the expense for this,” said Clark.

Deb Clark is the main organizer of the Karlee Simonson Benefit. As soon as she heard about Karlee’s diagnosis she knew she wanted to help.

“It’s a big help like I said I’ve been through it, it really does help,” said Clark.

She hasn’t the only one touched by Karlee’s story the Quimby Fire Station was packed with people.

The benefit included a dinner with freewill donations, bake sale, silent and live auction, all in hopes of raising the funds to support the family through this difficult time.

“We might be a small town, but we have a big heart and I’ve been through it myself. You don’t expect so much from so few people but people who don’t even know you will help in a time of need,” said Cathy Smith.

“Every time that somebody has a problem Quimby usually gets right on the wagon and we always have a good turn out we haven’t figured out why but we always have a good turn out,” said Donald Fiser.

All proceeds from the benefit will go directly to the family to help pay for their many medical expenses.

“It’s a long road ahead for her and we all praying for her and hope everything turns out for the best,” said Fiser.

If you would like to follow Karlee’s journey or donate click here for her facebook page called Kourageous Karlee.