(KCAU) — Siouxlanders wishing for a new motorcycle can press their luck by buying raffle tickets for this year’s Pete Goede Memorial Benefit Motorcycle Raffle.

KCAU 9 is a proud sponsor of the raffle, with all proceeds going towards the Iowa Chapter of the ALS Association.

Siouxlanders can buy tickets, which are going for $100 a piece for a chance to win a 2021 Indian Chief Vintage Crimson motorcycle.

