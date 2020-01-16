DNR holds informative meeting about Chronic Wasting Disease

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) – The discovery of a disease in a ridden deer carcass leads to Woodbury County being placed in a chronic wasting disease zone.

The deer remains were found on the roadside along I-29 that was tested positive for CWD, a fatal neurological disease in deer.

DNR biologist Tyler Harms says the state will continue to monitor the area.

Harms added that the public can help fix the problem, in a meeting in Sergeant Bluff.

“Refraining from putting mineral licks or feed piles out on the landscape. Chronic Wasting Disease is spread via direct contact, deer to deer contact. Deer can also became infected via contact with contaminated surfaces,” says Harms.

The recent case of Chronic Wasting Disease is the first reported on the western side of Iowa, a total of 80 cases have been reported in Iowa.

For more information on CWD or how to report a sick deer, click here.