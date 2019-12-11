Digital Exclusive: Winter weather tips for frostbite and hypothermia

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – During the winter months, the temperatures will drop to the extremely cold digits.

These temperatures will cause dangerous conditions to a person that’s been outside in the cold for too long.

Two of the winter weather dangerous conditions are frostbite and hypothermia.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has signs, symptoms, and tips on hypothermia and frostbite.

Hypothermia is caused by prolonged exposure to very cold temperatures.

When someone is exposed to cold temperatures, the body begins to lose heat faster than it’s producing.

Lengthy exposure will eventually use up the body’s stored energy that can lead to lower body temperature.

The warning signs and symptoms of hypothermia in adults are shivering, memory loss, exhaustion or feeling very tired, slurred speech, confusion, drowsiness, fumbling hands.

The signs that babies have hypothermia to look for are bright red, cold skin and very low energy.

If you notice any of the signs, take the person’s temperature. If it’s below 95 degrees Fahrenheit, seek medical attention immediately.

If you are not able to get medical help right away, try warming the person up by putting them in a warm room or shelter, using an electric blanket, warm drinks that are not alcoholic.

Frostbite is an injury caused by freezing that leads to loss of feeling and colors in the areas it affects.

The areas are the nose, ears, cheeks, chin, fingers, and toes.

Frostbite can permanently damage the body and severe cases can lead to amputation, removal of the affected body part.

If you notice redness and pain in any skin area, frostbite may be beginning.

The signs and symptoms of frostbite are a white or grayish-yellow skin area, skin that feels unusually firm or waxy, and numbness.

Seek medical attention if you notice signs of frostbite on yourself or on someone else.

If you can’t get immediate medical care, do the following:

Get the person into a warm room as soon as possible.

Don’t walk on feet or toes that show signs of frostbite, it increases the damage.

Put the areas affected by frostbite in warm water.

For more information, go to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website.