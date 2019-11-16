Digital Exclusive: Ways to help prevent yourself from getting the flu

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The flu season has come around again, and Siouxlanders are wondering how to protect themselves during this time of year.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has some healthy habits to help prevent yourself from getting the flu.

The CDC says the best way to prevent the flu is to get vaccinated with the flu shot.

KCAU 9 Digital spoke with Tyler Brock, Deputy Director at Siouxland District Health Department about the flu shot.

“Recommend that you get [the flu shot] every year. The flu viruses that circulate, they change every year. So, yes, an annual flu shot is necessary,” said Tyler Brock, Siouxland District Health Department.

The CDC has more ways to help the prevention of the flu.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick – When you are sick, keep your distance to protect others from getting sick too. Stay home when you are sick – This will help prevent spreading your illness to others. Cover your mouth and nose – Cover them with a tissue when coughing or sneezing. Clean your hands – Washing your hands often will help protect you from getting germs. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth – Germs often spread when a person touches something that is covered with germs. Practice other good health habits – Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home, school, or work, especially when someone is sick. Also, get plenty of sleep, manage your stress, be physically active, eat nutritious food, and drink plenty of fluids.

“Every kind of disease and influenza is no exception. [It] readily gets passed, you know, hands, even if we cough or sneeze in our hands, those kinds of things. So, good hand washing, some social distancing, and vaccines are the best ways to protect yourself as an individual,” said Brock.

When at school or at work, the CDC also has ideas for people to think about when preventing the flu in public areas.

At school

Find out about plans that your child’s school, childcare program, or college has if an outbreak of flu or another illness occurs and if flu vaccinations are offered.

Make sure your child’s school, childcare program, or college routinely cleans frequently touched objects and surfaces, and that they have a good supply of tissues, soap, paper towels, alcohol-based hand rubs, and disposable wipes on-site.

Ask how sick students and staff are separated from the others and who will care for them until they can go home.

At work

Find out about your employer’s plans if an outbreak of flu or another illness occurs and whether flu vaccinations are offered on-site.

Routinely clean frequently touched objects and surfaces, including doorknobs, keyboards, and phones, to help remove germs.

Make sure your workplace has an adequate supply of tissues, soap, paper towels, alcohol-based hand rubs, and disposable wipes.

Train others on how to do your job so they can cover for you in case you or a family member gets sick and you have to stay home.

If you begin to feel sick while at work, go home as soon as possible.

If you are not feeling well, know the symptoms of the flu.

“You’re going to have fever, body aches, muscle aches, runny nose, coughing, those kinds of things. They should just see their doctor if they have those kinds of symptoms,” said Tyler Brock, Siouxland District Health Department.