Digital Exclusive: Two dogs found in a local park and need a good home

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Two strayed dogs were found on the 2400 block of Hawkeye Drive, Headid Park, on Thursday afternoon.

KCAU 9 Digital spoke with Cindy Rarrat, manager at the Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center, about the dogs.

“One is a gray male Schnauzer and the other one is a female black Schnauzer. Both in horrible, horrible conditions, with their nails being very, very long. Their coats being so tight and so matted (tangled and knotted fur) that they can barely walk and they can barely eat or open their mouths,” said Rarrat.

The dogs will go through vaccination, a shave and bath, spayed or neutered depending on the gender of dogs, and be given plenty of food and water.

Both dogs looked as if they haven’t been taken care of for at least six months to a year, workers at the animal adoption and rescue center at told KCAU 9 Digital, as they were shaving the male Schnauzer hair off.

Rarrat mentioned that last year, they spayed and neutered 1,152 and all of them have been adopted.

But this is not a rare occurrence, these situations happen often in the wintertime.

“This time of year, we find a lot of people that, and I’m really surprised because it’s not really that cold out yet, but a lot of people would abandon [their] animals or throw them out or cast them off to the side,” said Rarrat, Sioux City Animal Adoption & Rescue Center.

That includes a domestic long-haired black male cat that was found last week inside a garbage bag tied up on the 2300 block of S. Newton Street in Sioux City.

“There are so many alternatives. There are different rescue organizations throughout the city and surrounding areas, that if you can’t keep your animals, please get them to a shelter or rescue [center] that can take care of them,” said Rarrat.

According to ASPCA, about 6.5 million animals enter animal shelters around the United States every year and 3.2 million of those shelter animals are adopted each year.

After an animal has been at the animal adoption and rescue center for one week, people can adopt them, including the Schnauzers by calling 279-6968.

The animal adoption center does not charge an incoming fee if you’re in the Sioux City limits for any animal that comes off the street or someone that wants to surrender an animal with no questions asked.

For more information on the Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center, go to their website and Facebook page.

For more ASPCA pet statistics on U.S. animal shelters, click here.