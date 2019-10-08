Digital Exclusive: The importance of voting in local elections

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City City Council Primary Election is being held Tuesday to determine the top two to go on to the November 5 election.

KCAU 9 Digital spoke with Pat Gill, the Woodbury County Commissioner of Elections about the importance of going out and placing your vote and why it matters to the community.

“That’s the most efficient way of voicing your opinion about how things are working in the city government,” Gill explained. “That’s how you make your opinion known about who you think is doing a good job now or do you think it’s time for a change.”

Polling places are open until 8 p.m. If you do not know where your polling place is located, you can call the auditor’s office at 712-279-6465.

The top two winners from Tuesday’s Primary will move onto the November 5 ballot for City Council. The school board elections will also be held in November.