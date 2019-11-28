Digital Exclusive: Foods that pets need to avoid on Thanksgiving

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – On Thanksgiving Day, it’s important to be very aware of the common pet hazards.

The Siouxland Humane Society has tips that you can do to help keep your pet safe.

NO turkey bones – They can splinter and cause vomiting and intestinal blockage.

Stay away from giving your pet turkey skin, seasonings, drippings, or gravies – This can cause inflammation of their digestive tract causing severe tummy issues.

NO chocolate – Chocolate is very dangerous for cats and dogs.

Keep pets away from the mixing bowl – Prevent them from eating raw dessert batter or bread doughs that may contain eggs, that can sometimes be contaminated with salmonella.

“If you want to do something nice for your pet during Thanksgiving, buy them a new toy,” said Kelly Erie, Public Relations & Volunteer Manager at the Siouxland Humane Society.

The new toy will keep them busy and distracted from all the Thanksgiving foods that will be surrounded.