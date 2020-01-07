Digital Exclusive: Sunnybrook Community Church Hope Center Opening

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – On Monday afternoon, the Sunnybrook Community Church had a ribbon cutting to open the Hope Center, a new food pantry in Sioux City.

KCAU 9 Digital spoke with Jeff Moes, senior pastor at Sunnybrook Church, about the food pantry.

“I think that the biggest challenge was to say ‘There are so many needs out there. What ones are we going to start with?’ We know that this is not the end product. We know this is just the beginning. We’re trying to begin to meet people and understand what their needs are. But I think, to sort of say ‘This is what we are going to meet for now and there’s much more to be done yet and we’re moving in that direction.’ But to stay small, to start, and move in that direction, is probably the toughest challenge for us,” said Pastor Moes.

Most of the food donations came from the Sunnybrook Community Church members by filling up a Hope Center orange bag and bringing it to the bag drop area in the church.

The rest of the food, such as meat, bread, and milk, came from the Food Bank of Siouxland.

It took four years for the Hope Center to come together, but the church says it’s all worth it.

“I think the reason that it took so long for us because we wanted to do this right. Everything Sunnybrook Church does, we try to do with excellence. We don’t want to be another fly-by-night organization. But we really want to build relationships with people and we want to see this through,” said Moes.

The biggest needs that the pantry needs currently are meat, eggs, and dairy products.

The food pantry is free of charge but the church has set up a points system that ranges from 30-50 points, depending on the size of the family.

There will also be a personal shopper to help them add all the points up, carry the groceries out to their cars, and pray for them.

The church hopes to add clothing, diapers, baby wipes, formula, medicine, dental and medical services, English as second language class, career path services, and financial counseling one day to the Hope Center.

The church converted their gymnasium into the Hope Center to help the community out even more.

The Hope Center will be open on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

For more information on the Hope Center, visit Sunnybrook Community Church’s website.