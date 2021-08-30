Digital Exclusive: ‘Pawing it forward’ Girl Scout troop donates to Humane Society

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Girl Scout Troop 146 raised money selling cookies, then donated those proceeds to the Siouxland Humane Society on Friday.

Photo courtesy of Lindsay Buchheit

The troop donated $750 to the shelter, equaling almost 188 boxes of cookies.

Kelly Eri, public relations and volunteer manager at the Siouxland Humane Society said they were pleasantly surprised by the girl’s donation.

“It’s just really heartwarming to see youth doing something special,” Eri said, “as you would say ‘paying it forward,’ we say ‘pawing it forward’ and in their case, they did such a wonderful deed.”

Troop 146 Leader, Lindsay Buchheit, said the girls were given the choice of what they wanted to do with the money they raised from cookie sales.

Photo courtesy of Lindsay Buchheit

During their last meeting in May, they decided to use some of the funds to do some fun summer activities, then donate the rest to two local charities.

The girls used some of their earnings to travel to Sioux Center for the Siouxnami Waterpark, then to Ponca to ride horses. They went to the Siouxland Humane Society Friday where they were able to meet some of the animals available for adoption, and they plan to make a donation to another local charity in the near future.

“It was really rewarding watching them give the money to [Siouxland Humane Society],” Buchheit said, “I think the older they get they realize that they don’t need to spend all that money on themselves, they can help others.”

Troop 146 riding horses during their trip to Ponca, photo courtesy of Lindsay Buchheit

Anytime someone donates it goes to the pets in need, and they have begun to see an increase in pets who need emergency vetting, according to Eri. They also use the donated funds to purchase special medications or special foods that a pet might need when they come into the shelter.

“The best part is the money goes to help these animals be able to start their next chapter,” Eri said, “And that next chapter is finding them a home with a loving family and that’s exactly what these girls did.”

Eri said this year they have seen a lot of youth doing something to help raise funds for the animals at the shelter, including lemonade stands, bake sales, or hosting birthday parties in which guests bring donations or items off the ‘Fetch List’ instead of birthday presents.

Troop 146 at the Siouxnami Waterpark in Sioux Cinter, photo courtesy of Lindsay Buchheit

“Here at the Humane Society, we could not thank this group enough for doing such a wonderful deed, and setting a really good example for youth out there,” Eri said.

To see how you can contribute to the animals in need at the Siouxland Humane Society, click here.