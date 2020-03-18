Digital Exclusive: How to file for temporary unemployment benefits online in Iowa

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With the novel COVID-19 outbreak across the state and country, many places are being forced to close down temporarily to help prevent the virus spreading faster than it already is.

Many people are being forced to stay home due to the shut down of businesses such as restaurants and bars.

Those who are out of a job due to the coronavirus are being encouraged to file for temporary unemployment.

If you meet the eligibility requirements that essentially require you to have worked for wages from an employer who claims you as an employee in six of the last eight months and have earned at least $2,500 in that time period, you can file for unemployment benefits.

There is a list of scenarios that allow workers to file for unemployment due to the virus on the Iowa Workforce Development website.

If you are unsure how to file for unemployment in Iowa due to the coronavirus, all you have to do is:

Go to the Iowa workforce development website.

Click on the COVID-19 tab on the top of the page.

Scroll down to the “File For Unemployment Insurance Benefits” section and click on the link provided.

Click the “Apply Online Now”.

Follow the steps.

You can find eligibility requirements, along with how to avoid being scammed during this time, what you will need if you plan to file, and how to register to file by clicking here.

Iowa Workforce Development also has a frequently asked questions section for employers and employees.

If you have any additional questions about your claim you can call 1-866-239-0843 or send an email to uiclaimshelp@iwd.iowa.gov.