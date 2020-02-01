Digital Exclusive: Food safety tips before your Super Bowl 54 party

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – This weekend is the biggest football game of the year, Super Bowl LIV.
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has some food safety tips when cooking food for your Super Bowl party.
Wash your hands, surfaces, and utensils with soap and warm water before cooking.
Use separate cutting boards, plates, and utensils to avoid cross-contamination between raw meat and already cooked food.
Make sure that the foods are being cooked to a safe internal minimum temperature by using a thermometer.
Chill the food right after its done cooking, don’t leave food at room temperature for no more than two hours.
Throughout the football game, keep the hot foods hot and the cold foods cold.
For more information, go to the USDA website.