Digital Exclusive: Building healthy sleep habits

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A good amount of sleep is important but also having good sleeping habits.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that adults from the ages of 18 to 64 need seven to nine hours of sleep every night.

The CDC says that more than one-third of adults in the U.S. gets less than seven hours of sleep daily.

Some signs of having poor sleep quality include waking up repeatedly and not feeling rested after getting enough sleep.

Having healthy sleep habits, also called sleep hygiene, can help someone have a good night’s rest.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine has some tips to build healthy sleep habits.

Keep a consistent sleep schedule. Get up at the same time every day, even when you’re on weekends or during vacations.

Set a bedtime that is early enough for you to get at least seven hours of sleep.

Don’t go to bed unless you are sleepy. If you don’t fall asleep after 20 minutes, get out of bed.

Establish a relaxing bedtime routine.

Limit the exposure of bright light at night.

Make your bedroom quiet and relaxing. Keep the room at a comfortable, cool temperature.

Turn off electronic devices at least 30 minutes before bedtime.

Don’t eat a large meal before bedtime. If you are hungry at night, eat a light, healthy snack.

Avoid consuming alcohol and caffeine in the late afternoon or evening.

Exercise regularly and maintain a healthy diet.

Reduce your fluid intake before bedtime.

The CDC adds that getting some exercise during the day can help you fall asleep more easily at night.

If you’re still not able to get a good night’s sleep, go to your doctor to see if you are experiencing a sleep disorder.

The CDC has information on some of the key sleep disorders:

Insomnia – the inability to initiate or maintain sleep

Narcolepsy – excessive daytime sleepiness combined with sudden muscle weakness

Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS) – an unpleasant “creeping” sensation, often feeling like it is starting in the lower legs, but often associated with aches and pain throughout the legs

Sleep Apnea – making periodic gasping snorting noises when someone’s sleep is momentarily interrupted.

For more information, go to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s section on sleep and American Academy of Sleep Medicine’s healthy sleep habits page.