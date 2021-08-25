Digital Exclusive: ‘Building a caring community’ through new BCU homeschool choir

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Briar Cliff University announced a new choir for homeschoolers around Siouxland.

The choir, Sing for Joy, is broken down into two 1-hour rehearsals a week for 6 weeks, directed by Dr. Brian Cook, and assisted by pianist Dr. Jeremy Owens.

“During those sessions, we will prepare several musical selections to be sung on a culminating concert with the Briar Cliff Singers, as well as review topics of fundamental music theory,” said Director of Choral Music Activities, Dr. Cook.

The program is open to students 10 years and older, and they can choose from two 6-week sessions. Students can register for one or both sessions, the deadline for the first session, ‘This is Why We Sing,’ fast approaching on Friday at 7:00 p.m. Registration for the second session, ‘Songs, Yule, Love,’ will remain open until October 7 at 7:00 p.m. Each 6-week session costs $15, with multiple sibling discounts.

Dr. Cook said the pandemic prompted parents to review the ways their children receive musical instruction. Making music is frequently experienced with a group of people, so giving the students the opportunity to learn in a group setting will enhance their overall musical education.

“One of the core values at Briar Cliff University is building a caring community,” said Dr. Cook, “and we felt we could help build that community by providing a supplemental music education to those in the area who are homeschooled or who may be enrolled in online or alternative learning formats.”

According to Dr. Cook, the new choir will give students the chance to perform for the Briar Cliff and Siouxland community while strengthening their musical skills, led by experienced choral and music educators.

Dr. Cook also said future sessions will likely include some instrumental instruction to strengthen rhythmic skills through drumming, handbells, and melodic tubes.

To register, click here, or contact Dr. Brian Cook by email at brian.cook@briarcliff.edu