Digital Exclusive: Be healthy while celebrating the holiday season

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Christmas is just two days away, and there are many temptations to not eat healthy at this time of year.

You can still enjoy the holidays while being healthy at the same time.

The American Heart Association has some ways to be healthy over the holidays.

Try filling your glass 1/2 to 3/4 of either low-fat or skim milk and one part eggnog. Have your hot chocolate also be made with low-fat or skim milk and no whipped cream.

When buying apple cider, choose the cider with less sugar.

Drink a glass of water or sparkling water between each alcoholic beverage.

Buy ingredients that have the lowest amount of sodium and no added sugars for your holiday meal. Use vegetable oils or soft margarine instead of butter.

Try having whole-grain breads, pasta, and rice. Serve snacks like cut-up fruits and vegetables.

You can offer to bring a dish that’s healthy that you and someone else can enjoy.

If the party’s during lunch, eat a healthy breakfast with a high-fiber snack in the mid-morning. If the party’s at the end of the day, have a protein-packed lunch with a salad.

Avoid fried, buttered, or foods that have a lot of cream and cheese. Go for fruits, vegetables, and baked or grilled items.

Split dessert with another person to cut the calories and not wasting food at the same time.

Try to add movement while playing card or board games. Don’t skip workouts like walk after eating a big meal.

If there’s snow outside, go sledding, ice skating, snowshoeing, or skiing. If there’s no snow, play touch football, mini-golf, basketball, etc.

Give yourself time to relax over the holidays by reading, meditation, being outside, yoga, or a warm bath.

Have seven to nine hours of sleep every night and nap when you need to.

For more information for healthy holiday advice, click here.