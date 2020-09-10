Deployment send-off for Sioux City National Guard soldiers to be live-streamed Sunday

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCAU) – Due to COVID-19, send-off ceremonies for the Iowa National Guard are not in-person. However, ceremonies will be live-streamed on social media.

According to a release, deployment send-off ceremonies for Iowa National Guard have been live-streamed on the Iowa National Guard Facebook page for the whole month of September.

Approximately 95 Soldiers from Headquarters, 1st “Red Horse” Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment, will be honored at a formal ceremony starting at 9 a.m. at the Sioux City Readiness Center on September 13. The ceremony will be live-streamed on Facebook.

Units are deployed to carry on the Kosovo Force NATO mission. This is the single largest Iowa National Guard mobilization in support of the KFOR mission since 2004. The 113th Cavalry Regiment, headquartered in Sioux City, Iowa, with units in Le Mars and Johnston, will be deploying nearly half of its Soldiers to Kosovo.

You can watch deployment ceremony this Sunday on the Facebook page.

Latest Stories