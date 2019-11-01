Children and cybersecurity now being called a national epidemic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

A cybersafe warning from the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles tonight, alerting folks about a phone scam.



A fictitious DMV worker is making calls, claiming to have the authority to recall or “cut off” the customer’s driver license, unless immediate payment is made. If you get a call, it’s a scam.

The DMV says communication with customers regarding their driver license will always be initiated by mail.



Meanwhile, children and cybersecurity is now being called a national epidemic with kids being taken advantage of and sometimes abused in the virtual world.

Apps like facebook messenger, snapchat and storage services like drop box are allowing online predators into your home and directly in front of your children.

FBI spokesperson Ryan Kennedy says, “unfortunately since they are encrypted we can’t as law enforcement get access to that data with an authorized search warrant from a judge. As a parent, we have to start having conversations early on with our kids about what they can and should be doing with digital technology.”



There are apps that parents can use to download to their children’s devices.

Life360

SaferKid

OurPact

Bark App

Qustodio

You can download the FBI’s Child ID app to help if your child suddenly disappears by clicking here.



