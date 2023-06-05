SALIX, Iowa (KCAU) — For the past two years, water levels at Brown’s Lake-Bigelow Park near Salix haven’t been high enough for standard boat traffic. But now with help from a local company, the lake is making a comeback.

“This lake really means a lot to everyone in this community and especially to our family. I grew up here fishing and swimming in the lake as a kid and just to see it go down in the last couple of years to where you know, basically almost had no water, just little pools of water,” Tammy Klingensmith said.

Tammy Klingensmith grew up in the Brown’s Lake community. She says she’s noticed the lake levels rise this year.

“My kids grew up boating on the lake and just a lot of good memories, so it just means so much to me and to our community to have this back,” Klingensmith said.

The Woodbury County Conservation Board’s Executive Director said the lake is up three feet compared to 2021.

“It was two years ago that we dropped down to 1065, is what the level was. We’re at 1068. 6 right now, so the level has come up quite significantly,” said Conservation Board Executive Director Dan Heissel.

Heissel says MidAmerican Energy are helping bring lake levels up, pumping 12,000-15,000 gallons of water into the lake per minute.

We were running into problems with the drought when the water level went down and they had a water study done and we found out that we’re pumping all the water into the shallow end of the lake, which is on the back side, the marsh area which is very sandy. They figured out that they would reroute the pipe and they did that at their own expense to pump water in the deep end of the lake,” Heissel said.

And for Klingensmith, Brown’s Lake holds a deeper meaning for her family.

“My parents met at the swimming area right over here when they were 16 and 14. My dad threw a little red bouncy ball at my mom on a date from his brother and she threw it back and the rest was history. And so just memories like that that families make down here and bringing people together and it’s just special that that’s going to continue,” Klingensmith said.

Heissel also said Brown’s Lake-Bigelow Park is going through some renovations. The hope is to have a new concession stand open by the Fourth of July.