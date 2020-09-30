Ask the Candidates: What is the one question you want answered before the 2020 Election?

(KCAU) – If you could ask ONE QUESTION of all candidates running for office in November 2020, what would it be?

We want to put your questions directly in front of the candidates as we count down to Election Day. Tell us your story and what you’d like to ask and your question could be posed as press all the candidates for answers.

You can e-mail your story AND your questions at news@kcautv.com

