American Red Cross asking for help during hurricanes, wildfires

FILE – This Monday, March 9, 2020 file photo shows donated blood in a transportation case at The American Red Cross donation center in Scranton, Pa. Due to the flu season and coronavirus, donations to The American Red Cross are down across the country. (Jake Danna Stevens/The Times-Tribune via AP)

(KCAU) – As Americans are hit with wildfires, hurricanes, and a derecho, American Red Cross is asking for help.

The organization says natural disasters are causing blood drives to be cancelled, putting them in need of both helping hands, and blood for those in need.

Folks interested in aiding the Red Cross’ response efforts can find where to donate blood by clicking here.

You can also give donations to the Red Cross and find more information by visiting the Red Cross website.

