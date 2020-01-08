9-1-1 service interrupted in parts of Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Parts of Siouxland were experiencing a 9-1-1 emergency service outage Tuesday night and dispatchers say it could be sometime Wednesday before service can be restored.

That outage affecting some landline calls in Woodbury, Cherokee, Buena Vista, and Ida counties.

Schaller Telephone customers in and around Galva and Cushing, as well as Long Lines customers in and around Correctionville, are being impacted.

According to Woodbury County Emergency Management, the outage is expected to extend into Wednesday. Cellular 9-1-1 calls are being received.

Alternative landline numbers include 712-279-6510 in Woodbury County, 712-364-3146 in Ida County, 712-225-6728 in Cherokee County and 712-749-2525 in Buena Vista County.