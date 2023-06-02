PENDER, NEB. (KCAU) — The annual Cattlemen’s Ball is back in Nebraska for its 25th year.

“We’ve been at this for a year, we had no idea what it takes to put this on and it brought the community together,” Pat Sharp from Pender, Nebraska said.

The 25th annual Cattlemen’s Ball makes its way to the small town of Pender, Nebraska for two days of fundraising events.

“You got your live auction, your silent auction, there’s a style show. So there’s plenty to see and do, there’s an art and wine tent, a great history tent that kind of goes on the history of feeding cattle in this community,” Member of the host family Evan Weborg said.

A member of the Cattlemen Ball’s host family says it was no easy feat to set up the weekend festivities.

“That process started with monthly meetings, getting all different types of chairs, and then them getting their volunteers involved. I think there is over 500 volunteers in total that have put in, whether they’re working full-time jobs or not, they put in the time,” Weborg said.

More than 4,500 people are expected to make their way to the sold-out event this weekend. It’s all part of efforts to raise money for cancer research.

“90 percent of the funds we’re able to raise here at the cattleman’s ball will go to the Buffet cancer center for research in Omaha. Another ten percent stays locally here in the community for health and wellness,” Weborg said.

“Everybody here has volunteered, everybody has had people who are loved or loved ones that have been exposed to cancer and we’ve been down that road with family also and we’re just enthused about getting something done out here and hopefully finding a cure,” Michael Sharp from Pender, Nebraska said.

Over the past quarter century, the Cattlemen’s Ball has raised more than $17 million toward cancer research.