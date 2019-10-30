Digital Exclusive: Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center hosts Spooky Things with Wings

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center hosted the Spooky Things with Wings event on Tuesday night.

Parents and their kids came out to learn about the owls and bats that come out at night in a PowerPoint presentation.

They even got to meet Harlan, a night flying owl, in person and even up close.

KCAU 9 Digital spoke with Olivia Parks, AmeriCorp Naturalist at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, about the event.

“They will be able to walk away with information about bats and owls and maybe not be so scared of them, or threatened by them when they’re outside at night,” said Parks, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.

After that, the parents and kids went on a hike to see if they can find an owl or a bat, right at dusk.

Sadly, they couldn’t find either one of them.

For the kids, seeing an owl or a bat at nighttime is a pretty cool experience.

“The ones [kids] who visit the Nature Center would probably be able to see these [owls and bats]. But, kids who don’t get to venture outside at these late hours, probably won’t be able to experience these things. So, it’s a very unique experience for them,” said Parks, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.

The parents and kids were also able to take home a bat box.

Next year, the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center will celebrate its 25th anniversary.