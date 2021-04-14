For 23 years KCAU 9 has partnered with the Sioux City Musketeers and Boys and Girls Home and Family Services to support the children and families and change lives.

The 2021 Faceoff for Charity has a different look. Because of Coronavirus saftey measures, the 2021 event is being held virtually instead of on the ice at the Tyson Events Center as has been the case in recent years. Although the annual player-served dinner won’t take place other events are still scheduled.

Here’s how you can still help us change lives.By going to ONE.BIDPAL.NET/FACEOFF you can still make a bid on this year’s incredible auction items including several autographed hockey sweaters including Patrick Cane of the Chicago Blackhawks as well as former Musketeers player and current Winnipeg Jet, Neal Pionk.

Bidding closes Sunday April 18th at 8pm. Help us help Boys and Girls Home and Family Services change lives.

Make a bid now!