Concerts, symphonic dance, NAIA all this weekend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - Tony and Candice of KSUX spoke with Hannah and Austin Friday morning about what events are going on this weekend.

Anthem is featuring performances Friday and Saturday night. Friday, you'll be able to see Night Ranger and on Saturday, you can see some old school country with the Gatlin Brothers.

The Orpheum is also holding two events this weekend. On Saturday, there is the Evening of Symphonic Dance as Dance Heginbotham from New York dances with the Sioux City Symphony.

Tony and Candace also mentioned "I Mom So Hard" is coming to Orpheum in July, but tickets are available.

The NAIA Division II Women's Basketball Tournament is also happening all weekend long.

