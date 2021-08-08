Trevor Moore, co-founder of ‘The Whitest Kids U Know’ comedy troupe, dead at 41

(WTAJ) — Trevor Moore, the comedian, actor and producer who co-founded sketch comedy group “The Whitest Kids U Know,” died Friday in an accident at 41.

Moore’s death was confirmed by his manager who shared a statement on behalf of Moore’s wife, Aimee Carlson, an SVP at Seth McFarlane’s production company, according to Hollywood Reporter.

“We are devastated by the loss of my husband, best friend and the father of our son. He was known as a writer and comedian to millions, and yet to us he was simply the center of our whole world. We don’t know how we’ll go on without him, but we’re thankful for the memories we do have that will stay with us forever. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support we have received from everyone. This is a tragic and sudden loss and we ask that you please respect our privacy during this time of grieving.”

Comedy Central, where Trevor hosted another show of his own and frequently collaborated with, sent a Tweet about how vital of a member he was in the Comedy Central family.

Trevor Moore was an incredible talent and a vital member of the Comedy Central family. We will miss him dearly. pic.twitter.com/yRhyhy72qz — comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) August 7, 2021

Moore, who was born in New Jersey, interned for Lorne Michaels at “Saturday Night Live” early in his career. As part of the page internship, Moore met his wife, Carlson, and the two married in 2010.

He went on after his internship to co-found The Whitest Kids U Know with Zach Cregger, Sam Brown, Timmy Williams and Darren Trumpter, a sketch group that gained a large following after winning an award at a comedy festival in 2006.

The group’s self-titled series, The Whitest Kids U’Know ran for five seasons on IFC between 2007 and 2011. Moore had numerous other television writing and directing credits, from Uncle Morty’s Dub Shack to Disney XD series Walk the Prank and Just Roll With It.

Moore also created and hosted The Trevor Moore Show on Comedy Central, which featured a series of comedy sketches.

Cregger and Brown of The Whitest Kids U Know issued the following statement:

“Early this morning, we learned that we lost our brother, our collaborator and the driving force behind WKUK. He was our best friend, and we speak for all of us in saying that the loss of Trevor is unimaginable. We are heartbroken and our grief pales in comparison to the loss felt by his wife and son. On behalf of WKUK, we ask for privacy during our time of profound grief, and strength for his family who are dealing with the impossible thought of living life without him. Our hope is that friends, fellow artists, and fans that loved him will not focus on his death, but will remember the countless moments of laughter he gave them.”

Moore is survived by his wife Aimee, and their son, August. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to NEXT for Autism.