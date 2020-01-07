The top 10 Apple Books on the iTunes Store

Entertainment

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Apple Book charts for week ending January 5, 2020: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)

1. The Wives by Tarryn Fisher – 9781488054358 – (Graydon House Books)

2. The Last Wish by Andrzej Sapkowski – 9780316055086 – (Orbit)

3. An Anonymous Girl by Greer Hendricks & Sarah Pekkanen – 9781250133748 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

4. All Souls Trilogy by Deborah Harkness – 9780698195417 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid – 9780525541929 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides – 9781250301710 – (Celadon Books)

8. A Minute to Midnight by David Baldacci – 9781538761625 – (Grand Central Publishing)

9. The Daily Stoic by Ryan Holiday & Stephen Hanselman – 9780735211742 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. The Guardians by John Grisham – 9780385544191 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

