Television host, Regis Philbin dead at 88

(KCAU) – Longtime television host, Regis Philbin has died.

Philbin, a staple of United States television, began his iconic career as host of Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee alongside Kathie Lee Gifford. After 15 years, Gifford left the show and Philbin was joined on the program by Kelly Ripa until he left the show in 2011.

In addition to Live!, Philbin hosted the extremely popular game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? from 1999 to 2002. He also hosted Million Dollar Password, the first season of America’s Got Talent and was a recurring guest on Rachael Ray.

Philbin was acknowledged with two Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding talk show host for Live! In 2001 and 2011. He was also awarded a Daytime Emmy for outstanding game show host for Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?.

Philbin passed away of natural causes at the age of 88, one month prior to his 89th birthday.