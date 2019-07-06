Scotland Yard questioned Kevin Spacey over assault claims

FILE – In this Jan. 7, 2019 file photo, actor Kevin Spacey arrives at district court in Nantucket, Mass. A young man who says Kevin Spacey groped him in a Nantucket bar in 2016 has dropped his lawsuit against the Oscar-winning actor. Mitchell Garabedian, an attorney for the man, announced in an email Friday, July 5, that the suit filed June 26 in Nantucket Superior Court has been voluntarily dismissed.(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

LONDON (AP) — British police have travelled to the U.S. to interview Kevin Spacey about sexual assault allegations.

The Metropolitan Police is investigating six claims of sexual assault and assault against the former “House of Cards” star, who ran London’s Old Vic Theatre between 2004 and 2015.

Variety reported Saturday that British detectives interviewed Spacey in May.

British police don’t identify suspects until they have been charged. Without naming Spacey, the London force said that in May “a man was voluntarily interviewed under caution in America by officers from the Met’s Complex Case Team. He was not arrested. Inquiries are ongoing.”

“Under caution” means the interview was recorded and can be used in future prosecutions.

Spacey’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the United States, a young man who says Spacey groped him in a Nantucket bar in 2016 dropped his lawsuit against the two-time Academy Award winner this week. Spacey still faces a criminal charge over the alleged incident and pleaded not guilty to indecent assault and battery in January.

In 2017, American actor Anthony Rapp alleged that Spacey, who is now 59, had climbed on top of him on a bed when Rapp was 14 and Spacey 26.

After Rapp’s allegation the Old Vic conducted an investigation into its former leader. It said it had received 20 allegations of inappropriate behavior by Spacey, and had encouraged 14 of the complainants to go to the police.