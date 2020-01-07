Review: `Mr. Nobody’ is mesmerizing psychological thriller

“Mr. Nobody,” Penguin Random House, by Catherine Steadman

“Mr. Nobody,” the second novel by New York Times bestselling author Catherine Steadman, is a mesmerizing psychological thriller. A man is found on a beach. He doesn’t know his identity or how he got there. Expert neuropsychiatrist Dr. Emma Lewis is called in to help him regain his memory. This man — the media calls him Mr. Nobody — was found in Emma’s hometown, a place she fled 14 years ago, hoping never to return.

The town holds Emma’s dark family secret, one she has worked hard to keep buried. As she and Mr. Nobody get to know one another in this haunted locale, it becomes clear that he knows something about this secret. In a series of exciting twists and shocking turns, Emma and Mr. Nobody come to discover they are connected in ways neither could have imagined.

Steadman’s story is wholly unique and exceedingly well executed. Suspense is peppered in all the right places, and every bread crumb dropped throughout the story returns in wildly imaginative ways.

The writing is as crisp as the story itself. Its decisive urgency will make readers desperate to find out what happens next.

