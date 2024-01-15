NEW YORK (AP) — Television’s finest brought the silver carpet alive in color, vying with a sea of black, on Monday at the strike-delayed 75th Emmy Awards, including a 3D-molded black look for Ayo Edebiri and sparkly chartreuse for Rhea Seehorn.

Edebiri of “The Bear” walked in a strapless custom gown from Louis Vuitton. It was molded to her body and fell above the ankle. “We’re snatched and loving it,” she told E!

Riley Keough also went for black as the classic color made the bright color pop at the 2023 Emmys.

Seehorn of “Better Call Saul” shone in sparkly sequins on her long-sleeve, high-neck gown by Naeem Khan. When it comes to her looks, she told The Associated Press, she’s not about things “falling out.” Being able to use the restroom is another fashion requirement.

“I do love dress up,” she said.

Hollywood’s duel strikes last year delayed TV’s big night, unleashing high-volume fashion energy this awards season. There were metallics, floral patterns and, yes, trains.

Dominique Fishback felt it in a pale blue halter ballgown with a wide train. Joy Sunday felt it in an optimistic optic white off-shoulder trouser look with two long pieces trailing behind her. So did Tom Colicchio in a red velvet jacket.

Cristo Fernández split the color difference in two tones: a brown jacket with black accents and trousers.

Janelle James of “Abbott Elementary was among the stars who chose red.

“It’s Rodarte. I just learned how to say that,” James laughed. Her jewels, including a pear-drop pendant, were Fred Leighton.

Sarah Snook was also in red by Vivienne Westwood. Her skinny straps were slightly off the shoulder and the skirt of her gown was full and pleated.

Issa Rae’s feathers on a creamy embellished dress fluttered on the carpet. Her winged look was by Pamella Roland.

“We have a pearl moment. We have a bit of sequins. Just bedazzled. I felt like I wanted to give a little drama, you know,” she said.

Hannah Waddingham, who rarely disappoints on a red carpet, was true to her fashion self in a plunging neckline body skimmer with all-over sparkle. It was custom Marchesa. Quinta Brunson, another fashion standout, wore dainty pink with a little belted accent from Dior couture. It was a bit Old Hollywood and a bit Betty Boop.

Ali Wong wore Louis Vuitton with a silver top and patterned blue bottom. The chunky embellishment on both caught the lights on the carpet.

“It fit so well. I just loved it the minute I put it on,” she said. Her Chopard jewels included a shopping pair of chandelier earrings. On her feet were high black platform sandals. She was nursing an injury so the heels were left at home.

Colman Domingo wore custom Louis Vuitton in black, two pearl bracelets on one wrist and a broach on one lapel.