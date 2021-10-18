Mel Brooks plans sequel to ‘History of the World, Part 1’

FILE – In this May 17, 2017 file photo, Mel Brooks attends the premiere of “If You’re Not In The Obit, Eat Breakfast” in Beverly Hills, Calif. Forty years after the release of his beloved “History of the World, Part I,” Mel Brook has a sequel in the works. The 95-year-old show business giant has a deal with Hulu for an eight-part sequel, titled, of course, “History of the World, Part II.” (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — It is still good to be the king.

Forty years after the release of his beloved “History of the World, Part I,” Mel Brooks has a sequel in the works. The 95-year-old show business giant has a deal with Hulu for an 8-part sequel, titled, of course, “History of the World, Part II.” Brooks is among the executive producers and writers, along with Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, Ike Barinholtz, David Stassen and Kevin Salter.

“I can’t wait to once more tell the real truth about all the phony baloney stories the world has been conned into believing are History!” Brooks said in a statement released Monday by Hulu, which will partner with Searchlight Television & 20th Television. Filming is scheduled to begin next year.

No cast members were announced. The original film, which spoofed everything from ancient Rome to the French Revolution, featured Brooks as Moses and King Louis of France among other people.

It also included many performers who have since died, including Gregory Hines, Madeline Kahn, Harvey Korman and Cloris Leachman.