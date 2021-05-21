‘Holy cow Nebraska!’: Tickets for Garth Brooks at Memorial Stadium sells out

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Tickets for the Garth Brooks concert in Lincoln in August have already sold out.

Tickets went on sale Friday morning at 10 a.m. By the afternoon, 83,600 tickets sold for another sellout at Memorial Stadium.

The concert is to be the first music event in 34 years held in Memorial Stadium.

This will be Garth Brooks’ only Nebraska appearance during the Garth Brooks Stadium Tour.

The concert is scheduled for Saturday, August 14 at 7 p.m.

Holy Cow NEBRASKA!!!!

You are KILLING it!!!!

This is going to be EPIC!!!

Love, g #GARTHinLINCOLN — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) May 21, 2021

When the stadium concert in Lincoln was first announced, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts said the stadium is a perfect venue “everything gets back to normal.”