Entertainment Connection with KSUX – 7/5/19

Tony and Candice of KSUX joined in on the morning newscast to review some weekend events.

The Big Parade and Mardi Gras Festivale will take place Friday night. The Big Parade Starts at 6 p.m. on Iowa Street, going west on 3rd Street, then south on Pierce Street., and ends at the Tyson Events Center parking lot. The Festivale will then begin at 6:30 p.m. with the theme “Masquerade Ball 2019”. The Costume Gala takes place at 7:30 and fireworks happening at 10:15 p.m. Both events are free, and food concessions will be available at the Festivale.

The big weekend event is Saturday in the Park. George Thorogood and Flo Rida will be headlining the event. There will be plenty going on with bands performing all day Saturday. There is also the Artist Alley, Kid Zone, and multiple food vendors. The show ends with a firework display. No coolers and pets are allowed to the event.

Brad Paisley will be at the Tyson Events Center next Friday. Scott McCreary and Riley Green are on the bill as well. Tickets are still available for that.