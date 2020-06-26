“General Hospital,” “Young and Restless” win Daytime Emmys

FILE – In this June 27, 2010 file photo, a view of the stage appears at the 37th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Las Vegas. The 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards will air on Friday, June 26 at 8 PM EST/PST. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tamara Braun of “General Hospital” and Bryton James of “The Young and the Restless” earned supporting acting honors at the Daytime Emmys on Friday night.

Braun triumphed over “Days of Our Lives” star Susan Seaforth Hayes, who at 76 is the only cast member to appear in the series in all of the nearly 55 years that it has been on the air.

Among other early winners were “Jeopardy!” for best game show, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” for entertainment talk show, and “The View” for informative talk show. NBC’s “Today” won morning show honors.

Singer Kelly Clarkson received a nod for the first season of her eponymous talk show. Alex Trebek of “Jeopardy!” vies for best game show host, a category he won last year.

Olivia Rose Keegan of “Days of Our Lives” won for younger actor or actress in a drama series.

The women of “The Talk” — Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond — presided over the two-hour telecast on CBS. The 47th annual awards were back on a broadcast network for the first time since 2011 after being relegated to cable or streaming in recent years.

It was also the first virtual Daytime Emmys, with nominees, presenters and hosts checking in remotely instead of gathering at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, where the show was to be held June 12.

Presenters and guests were set to include Eric Braeden and Melody Thomas Scott of “The Young and the Restless,” Kelsey Grammer, Cookie Monster, Maurice Bernard of “General Hospital” and talk show hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest and Michael Strahan.

ABC’s “General Hospital” had a leading 23 nominations, including best daytime drama, lead actress nods for Finola Hughes and Maura West, and lead actor nods for Steve Burton and Jon Lindstrom.

Other top nominees were NBC’s “Days of Our Lives” with 22 bids, and the CBS dramas “The Young and the Restless” with 21 and “The Bold and the Beautiful” with 13.