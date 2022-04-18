SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — American country duo Big & Rich will be performing at the Tyson Events Center in September.

On September 16, Big & Rich will be joined by special guest Cowboy Troy and DJ Sinister as part of a collaboration event between the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and Tyson Events Center.

Tickets will go on sale on April 22 and will be available online or by visiting the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson.

Big Kenny and John Rich comprise the Big & Rich duo. They have recorded six studio albums and have nineteen singles that have made it on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, including songs such as “Save A Horse (Ride A Cowboy)”, “Lost in This Moment”, “Comin’ To Your City”, and “Run Away With You”.