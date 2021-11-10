NASHVILLE (ABC News) — The biggest stars in country music will appear at the 2021 CMA Awards Wednesday night.

Luke Bryan is hosting the highly-anticipated award show, which kicks off at 7 p.m. CT live on KCAU 9, from Nashville, Tennessee’s, Bridgestone Arena.

In order to attend, audience members have to provide proof of full vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to the show. According to guidelines, face coverings are also required for audience members at the show.

Performers, presenters, nominees and all other members in the production are required to undergo testing and will be seated in an area separated from the audience by a barrier.

Ahead of the show, viewers can watch “Live on the Red Carpet at the CMA Awards” starting at 5:30 p.m. GMA’s Lara Spencer and country star Jimmie Allen talk to CMA nominees, presenters and performers from the red carpet at the Bridgestone Arena on Nashville.

Then at 6:30 p.m., there will be more interviews, a preview of the night’s big performances, and a look at the night’s red carpet fashion before 55th annual CMA Awards kicks off at 7 p.m. on KCAU 9.