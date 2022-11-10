NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NEXSTAR) – The stars of country music arrive for the 56th Annual CMA Awards.

Hear from some of the legends of the business, the biggest hitmakers of today, and the brightest stars of tomorrow as they walked down the red carpet on their way into Bridgestone Arena at the heart of Music City.

Country music superstar Luke Bryan and NFL legend Peyton Manning are this year’s hosts. This will be Bryan’s second consecutive year hosting while Manning is making his first appearance as host of Country Music’s Biggest Night.

Check out some of the night’s biggest moments here.