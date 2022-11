NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NEXSTAR) – Style and fashion were on full display at Country Music’s Biggest Night™! Check out some of the well-dressed stars on the red carpet of the 56th Annual CMA Awards from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Hear from some of country music’s biggest stars from the red carpet.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Kelsea Ballerini attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Morgan Wallen attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Nicole Hocking and Luke Combs attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Chris Stapleton and Morgane Stapleton attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Brian Kelley attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Miranda Lambert attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Caitlyn Smith attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Jay Allen and Kylie Morgan attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Alexa Campbell attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Lindsay Ell attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Cole Swindell attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Ashley McBryde attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Dustin Lynch attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Breland attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Sarah Drew attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Jake Owen and Erica Hartlein attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Dierks Bentley attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Elle King attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Jordan Davis attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: T.J. Osborne and John Osborne of Brothers Osborne attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Reba McEntire attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Marcus King and Briley Hussey attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Chris Lucas and Preston Brust of LoCash attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: HARDY and Caleigh Ryan attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Wynonna Judd attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Katy Perry attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

And keep up with all the biggest winners and moments from the 2022 CMA Awards here.