Chris Cuomo apologizes for remark at LGBTQ town hall

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., answers a question as CNN moderator Chris Cuomo listens during the Power of our Pride Town Hall Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. The LGBTQ-focused town hall featured nine 2020 Democratic presidential candidates. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Cuomo is apologizing for a remark at the top of a CNN town hall on LGBTQ issues that angered some members of the community and their supporters.

When Sen. Kamala Harris took the stage Thursday and told Cuomo that her personal pronouns were “she, her and hers,” Cuomo answered “mine, too.” He was swiftly criticized for appearing to make fun of the practice.

Cuomo tweeted after the town hall that he shouldn’t have said it.

He wrote that he was an ally of the LGBTQ community and is committed to equality.

The televised forum featuring the Democratic presidential candidates was held in Los Angeles.