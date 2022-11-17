NEW YORK (AP) — Barbiecore has legs ahead of next year’s release of the live-action “Barbie” movie and the 60th anniversary of the old gal’s Dreamhouse (the 1979 dwelling was the best).

And where there’s Barbie, there’s pink. Hot pink.

The hue has been everywhere this year and plays into a broader trend for the holidays: all things merry and bright, said Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy’s trend spotter.

“Everyone’s been crazy about hot pink and really just pink in all shades,” she said.

Etsy, the global handmade marketplace of independent sellers, saw a 34% increase in searches for hot pink fashion items over last year.

Valentino created a collection out of the shade, shown on a pink runway in March. LaQuan Smith, Christian Siriano and Tom Ford showed pink in September. Serena Williams wore it front row at Michael Kors. Paris Hilton closed the Versace show in pink, her signature color. Lizzo also wears it regularly, and pink in lots of Barbie-worthy shades rocked the Met Gala.

Barbie pink has creeped into home decor, beauty and accessories. And Barbiecore has hit heavy on Instagram and TikTok. There are plenty of ways to gift the trend. Some starters:

PINK GEMS

Pink sapphire, rose quartz, star ruby, rhodonite, rubellite, pink tourmaline and — last but certainly not least — pink diamonds. If you’re looking for pink in gemstones, there are lots of options but perhaps none so special as the diamond hue. Ben Affleck chose a pink diamond from Harry Winston the first time he proposed to Jennifer Lopez, back in 2002. Pink diamonds are rare and pricey so a lesser gem might have to do. There are also pink opals, pink malaya garnets, pink topaz. I could go on.

Link up with pink gem enthusiasts at gemsociety.org.

PINK WEARABLES

If an outfit right off the runway isn’t in your budget, how about some more affordable pops of wearable pink?

The brand Good American has lots. There’s a pair of skinny corduroys for $120, a leather bomber jacket for $175 and a body hugger of a midi dress for $99. A pink leather bando, a cropped long-sleeve V-neck collegiate style sweater, a jumpsuit, bodysuit, rugby shirt, pocket T-shirt. The company has thought of it all. Head to GoodAmerican.com.

Koral sells a short onesie in pink and black for a good ole fashion Barbie workout. $121.

Look for the Alexander McQueen holiday collection Skull Four Ring Clutch in pink for $1,890, or a less expensive bag elsewhere.

Pink was made for a party. Giuseppe Zanotti makes the velvet pink and very high Bebe platform sandal. $1,050 at GiuseppeZanotti.com. Stuart Weitzman’s XCurve Crystal 100 Mule serves the trend nicely. $595 at StuartWeitzman.com.

How about some pink cloud slides for $19.99?

PINK HOLIDAY DECOR

You could Barbie-fy a giftee’s holiday decor.

Etsy seller Plush Fiber Craft Co. has a pompom door wreath rich in bright colors, including pink, for $76.28. Another seller, Schemata, has a hand-painted glass ornament with swirls of pink for $27.50. How about an entire artificial tree in pink? They’re all over the place, including Home Depot online.

MISCELLANEOUS PINK

So much pink, so little shopping time.

The Etsy seller Haydaysy offers a pair of vintage pink coffee mugs for $30.

Target is full of pink for the kitchen, from mini donut and cupcake makers by Brentwood (under $50 each) to a 100-count of disposable K-cup lids for Keurig at a cost of $15.95. Is Barbie into saving the planet?

WHAT ABOUT KEN?

Little is known about the plot of the new “Barbie” movie, out next July starring Margot Robbie, and Ryan Gosling as a platinum Ken. Greta Gerwig directs and co-wrote the script with Noah Baumbach. The look of the film has been teased and there’s plenty of pink. Ken also rocks some denim gear.

If a jean jacket with the arms cut off doesn’t sing the holidays, keep in mind that Ken debuted in 1961 wearing only swim trunks and a matching beach shirt. Celebrate with the gift of Ken gear for the sand and sun.

But Ken has also been a fashionisto. Upgrade to a smart tuxedo, or seek inspiration in one of his other many iterations. You could pick up a pair of neon yellow rollerblades like the ones Gosling and Robbie navigate in leaked set footage. They’re dressed in, you guessed it, pink.

