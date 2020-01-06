A list of the final Golden Globe Award winners for film, TV

Ramy Youssef arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The winners at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, presented Sunday in Beverly Hills, California, by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association:

Best motion picture, drama: “1917”

Best motion picture, musical or comedy: “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Best actor in a motion picture, drama: Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Best actress in a motion picture, drama: Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy: Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy: Awkwafina, “The Farewell”

Best director: Sam Mendes, “1917”

Best supporting actor in a motion picture: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.”

Best supporting actress in a motion picture: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Best screenplay, motion picture: Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood”

Best foreign language film: “Parasite”

Best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy: Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie: Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie: Stellan Skarsgard, “Chernobyl”

Best drama TV series: “Succession”

Best comedy or musical TV series: “Fleabag”

Best actress in a TV musical or comedy: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Best actor in a TV drama: Brian Cox, “Succession”

Best animated motion picture: “Missing Link”

Best original song: “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from “Rocketman,” music by Elton John, lyrics by Bernie Taupin

Best supporting actress in series, limited series or TV movie: Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Best actress in a TV series, drama: Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Best actress in a limited series or TV movie: Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

Best limited series or TV movie: “Chernobyl”

Best original score: Hildur Gudnadottir, “Joker”