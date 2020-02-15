3 shot at eatery owned by Kandi Burruss of ‘Real Housewives’

FILE – In this July 7, 2018, file photo, Kandi Burruss of Xscape performs at the Essence Festival at the Superdome in New Orleans. Three people were shot and wounded Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at a restaurant just outside Atlanta that’s owned by singer and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Burruss. A man entered the Old Lady Gang restaurant and targeted another man, East Point (Ga.) police Capt. Allyn Glover told news outlets. Police say two bystanders were also shot, and all three shooting victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

EAST POINT, Ga. (AP) — Three people were shot and wounded on Valentine’s Day at a restaurant just outside Atlanta that’s owned by singer and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss.

A man entered the Old Lady Gang restaurant on Friday night and targeted another man, East Point police Capt. Allyn Glover told news outlets. Police say two bystanders were also shot, and all three shooting victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooter wasn’t in custody, Glover said.

The names and ages of the people injured weren’t immediately released.

Serving Southern cuisine, Old Lady Gang is owned by Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, and named after Burruss’ mother and two aunts, according to the restaurant’s website. The first restaurant opened in Atlanta in 2016, and the East Point location — situated in a large shopping complex about 5 miles (8 kilometers) west of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport — followed in 2018. There’s also an outpost at the Atlanta Hawks’ home, State Farm Arena.

Burruss has been a cast member on the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” since its second season in 2009 and met Tucker, a former line producer, on the show. She’s appeared on other shows, including the 2019 iteration of “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition.” She became famous in the 1990s as a member of the R&B group Xscape and co-wrote TLC’s hit “No Scrubs.”