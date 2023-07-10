SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for northwestern Pierce, northeastern Antelope, and southwestern Knox counties in northeast Nebraska until 5:45 PM.

A severe thunderstorm, capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts and half-dollar sized hail was located over Winnetoon or 26 miles north of Neligh moving southeast at 25 mph. Locations in the path of this storm include Creighton, Plainview, and Osmond. Seek shelter in an interior room of a sturdy building if you’re in the path of this storm and stay with KCAU 9 for further updates.

—

(5:09 PM) – A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Lyon and Sioux counties in northwest Iowa until 5:15 PM.

A severe thunderstorm, capable of producing quarter-sized hail was located near southeastern Lyon and northeastern Sioux counties in northwest Iowa moving east at 40 mph. This storm will remain over mostly rural areas of Lyon and Sioux counties. Seek shelter in an interior room of a sturdy building if you’re in the path of this storm and stay with KCAU 9 for further updates.

(4:45 PM) – A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for northeastern Sioux County in northwest Iowa until 5:15 PM.

—

(4:45 PM) – A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for northwest Wayne, northeastern Pierce, southwestern Knox and southwestern Cedar counties in northeast Nebraska until 5:30 PM.

A severe thunderstorm, capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts and golf ball sized hail was located 4 miles north of Wausa, moving south at 30 mph. Locations in the path of this storm include Wausa and Randolph. Seek shelter in an interior room of a sturdy building if you’re in the path of this storm and stay with KCAU 9 for further updates.

—

(4:40 PM)- A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for northwest Pierce, northeastern Antelope, and southeastern Knox counties in northeast Nebraska until 5:15 PM.

A severe thunderstorm, capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts with a history of producing 2 inch diameter hail was located near Center moving southeast at 25 mph. Locations in the path of this storm include Winnetoon, Creighton, and Plainview. Seek shelter in an interior room of a sturdy building if you’re in the path of this storm and stay with KCAU 9 for further updates.

—

(4:21 PM)- A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for southeastern Lincoln and northeastern Union counties in southeast South Dakota and western Sioux County in northwest Iowa until 4:45 PM.

A severe thunderstorm, capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts and half dollar-sized hail was located near Hudson or 9 miles northwest of Hawarden, moving east at 35 mph. Locations in the path of this storm include Ireton and Rock Valley. Seek shelter in an interior room of a sturdy building if you’re in the path of this storm and stay with KCAU 9 for further updates.

—

(4:20 PM)- A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for southwestern Lincoln and southeaster Turner counties in southeast South Dakota until 4:45 PM.

A severe thunderstorm, capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts and half dollar-sized hail was located near Davis, moving east at 30 mph. Locations in the path of this storm are mainly rural areas of southeastern South Dakota. Seek shelter in an interior room of a sturdy building if you’re in the path of this storm and stay with KCAU 9 for further updates.

—

(3:57 PM) – A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Central Knox County in Nebraska until 4:45 PM.

A severe thunderstorm with a history of producing golf ball sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts was located near Verdigre, moving southeast at 25 mph. Locations in the path of this storm include: Creighton, Verdigre, Niobrara, Center, Winetoon, Bazile Mills, Niobrara State Park, and Santee Reservation. Seek shelter if you’re in the path of this storm and stay with KCAU 9 for further updates.

—

(3:56 PM) – A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for eastern Knox and northwestern Cedar counties in SE South Dakota until 4:45 PM.

A severe thunderstorm, capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail was located 9 miles southeast of Santee, moving southeast at 30 mph. Locations in the path of this storm include Crofton and Fordyce. Seek shelter in an interior room of a sturdy building if you’re in the path of this storm and stay with KCAU 9 for further updates.

—

(3:51 PM) – A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for west central Lincoln and southeastern Turner counties in SE South Dakota until 4:15 PM.

A severe thunderstorm, capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail was located near Hurley or 11 miles south of Parker, moving northeast at 40 mph. Locations in the path of this storm include Chancellor, Lennox, Hurley, and Davis. Seek shelter in an interior room of a sturdy building if you’re in the path of this storm and stay with KCAU 9 for further updates.

—

(3:42 PM) – A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for northeastern Yankton County and northwestern Clay County in southeast South Dakota until 4:15 PM this afternoon.

A severe thunderstorm, capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail was located near Mayfield or 18 miles south of Parker, moving east at 30 mph. Locations in the path of this storm include Irene and Viborg. Seek shelter in an interior room of a sturdy building if you’re in the path of this storm and stay with KCAU 9 for further updates.

—

(3:38 PM) – A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Knox County until 4 PM. A severe thunderstorm capable of producing 60 mph winds and quarter-sized hail was located 5 miles southeast of Marty. Take shelter if you’re in the path of this storm & stay with KCAU9 for updates.

—

(3:38 PM) – A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 10 PM for: Palo Alto, Pocahontas, Sac, Ida, Woodbury, Plymouth, Monona, Sioux, Lyon, Osceola, Dickinson, Clay, Buena Vista, Cherokee, and O’Brien counties in northwest Iowa; Burt, Thurston, Wayne, Dakota, Dixon, Cedar, Knox, Antelope, Madison, Stanton, and Cuming counties in northeast Nebraska, and Yankton, Clay, Lincoln, and Union counties in southeast South Dakota.

Thunderstorms are expected to continue to develop across central Nebraska into northwest Iowa this afternoon and into the evening. Conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing up to 75 mph wind gusts, large hail to 2.5 inches in diameter, and isolated tornadoes. Be on the lookout for changing weather conditions this afternoon and evening, have multiple ways to get warnings, and check back frequently with KCAU 9 for updates and further warnings that may be issued as necessary through this afternoon and evening.

(3:10 PM) – A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Cedar and Knox Counties in northeast Nebraska until 4:00 PM this afternoon. A severe thunderstorm capable of producing 60 mph winds and quarter-sized hail was located 4 miles southeast of Tyndall, SD moving southeast at 20 mph. Locations in the path of this storm include Crofton and Santee. Seek shelter in a sturdy building if you are in the path of this storm and stay with KCAU for further updates.

—

(Updated: 2:00 PM) – A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Yankton County until 3:15 PM this afternoon. A severe thunderstorm capable of producing 60 mph winds and quarter-sized hail was located near Tyndall moving southeast at 30 mph. Locations in the path of this storm include Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area, Tabor, and Utica. Seek shelter in a sturdy building if you are in the path of this